WAUNAKEE - Paul E. Ludwiczak, of Waunakee, died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, after duking it out with colon cancer for seven years. He is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Kathryn (Gavolas); his son, Michael (Jen) Ludwiczak of Wisconsin Rapids; and his daughter, Amy (Jon) Sutherland of Sun Prairie. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Jacob (Alex) Ludwiczak, Olivia (Sam) Shircel, Julia (Danny) Janik, Kameron Nonn-Sutherland and Tailyn Ludwiczak; his great-grandchildren, Nolan and Lincoln; his brother, Jim (Kathy) Ludwiczak; sisters, Patty (Ed) Poprik and Teri (Dan) Piper; and special niece, Leah Piper and her son, TJ. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; and brothers, Frank Jr. and Richard Ludwiczak.

Paul was born on Aug. 20, 1943, in Arnold, Pa., to Frank and Wanda (Sloan) Ludwiczak. Upon his return from Vietnam and honorable discharge from the U. S. Army, he met and married Kathryn in September of 1966. He spent much of his career in the restaurant industry, including Here's Johnny's in St. Louis, Burger King locations in Indiana and Wisconsin, and Hardees in Madison. He worked at Cardinal Glass from 1996 until he "retired" in 2013. To stay active between chemo treatments and various procedures (all concocted by his oncologist's wife), he worked at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and Meffert's Oil in Waunakee.

Paul was well known as a kind and generous man who loved to tell bad jokes, had an art for sarcasm, and asked loaded questions any chance he got. He loved rooting for the Steelers and Pirates. He was a member of St. Dennis parish in Madison for many years, and later St. John the Baptist in Waunakee, where he sang loudly and only slightly off key hoping to be recruited for the choir. He loved people watching at the Dane County Farmer's Market and bird watching in his backyard. He was a relentless backseat driver and only swore when road rage kicked in. He loved being with his children and grandchildren, and this past spring we were blessed to travel to Hawaii for a multi-generation family vacation.

A private family service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view the services via LIVE STREAM may visit Paul's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on Watch Webcast link at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. A public outdoor visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in Paul's name to the Carbone Cancer Center. Special thanks to Dr. Sam Lubner and all of the surgeons, radiologists, nurses, RNAs and UW hospital and clinic staff that helped Paul along his journey - your kindness and caring helped make the tough days a little brighter.

Throughout his life Paul faced adversity head on with a positive attitude and a smile; his response to life's challenges was often a loud chorus of Que Sera Sera (Whatever Will Be Will Be). Paul was always AWESOME, and made us proud to call him husband, dad, grandpa, brother, Uncle Paul, and friend. In his honor, do something kind for a stranger today. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

