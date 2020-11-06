Pellitteri, Paul Joseph

MADISON - Paul Joseph Pellitteri, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Agrace Hospice. He was born on May 16, 1951, in Madison, Wis., the son of Louis and Hazel (Hintz) Pellitteri. Paul worked for the state of Wisconsin, followed by the city of Madison. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling and camping, especially with his daughter.

He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Pellitteri; his son, Josh Killerlain; a sister, Lori (Howard Schlueter) Pellitteri; a brother, Steve (Lori Katz) Pellitteri; nieces, Jen Pellitteri and Cindi (Jason) Stampfli; great-nephews, Blake Dey and Jackson Stampfli; and great-niece, Trinity Stampfli.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lou Pellitteri.

A visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be held at RESURRECTION CEMETERY on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made in Paul's name to Agrace Hospice 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434