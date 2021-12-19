Rix, Paul Adams

MEQUON – Paul Adams Rix was born in Milwaukee to Paul A. Rix and Mary W. Rix and grew up in Nashotah, Wis. Paul was a lifelong athlete, participating in almost every sport imaginable, long distance running and then swimming being his "lifetime sports." He was a graduate of University Lake School, Hartland, and Springfield College, Massachusetts, where he swam collegiately all four years. Paul spent his career as a newspaper and magazine investigative reporter, and after "retirement," he worked on two books. As he said: "A writer never retires." Paul was also an avid reader. He read at least two newspapers a day, and he was always reading a book in English and one in French.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynn (Manegold) Rix; and children, Adam (Nedret) Rix and Natalie (John Fritzke) Rix; and was the proud Papa of Samuel and Astoria Rix and Cole and Madilyn Brown. He is also survived by his brother, Richard; sister, Nancy; and many other relatives and friends. Our deepest gratitude to Dr. John Stone, Dr. Veronica Loy, Dr. Kulwinder Dua, Dr. Matthew Goldblatt and all of the staff and nurses at Froedrert/MCW.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Town Hall Library Foundation (North Lake) or University Lake School (Hartland). A private celebration of Paul's life is planned for January.