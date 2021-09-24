Rost, Paul L.

MADISON - Paul L. Rost, an amazing father, lover of sarcasm and laughter, and all-around good guy died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home. We take solace that his last night on earth was spent doing what he loved: watching a Guns N' Roses concert at Summerfest. His death has left a hole in the hearts of those who loved him.

Paul was born in West Allis, Wis., on April 18, 1973, to Jim and Lorna (Maitland) Rost. He spent his childhood in Loves Park, where he took great joy in bothering his little sister, Carly. As a child, he loved playing baseball and learning to play the guitar. He loved childhood dogs, Max, Murphy, and Jake, and later in life Sashi, Jackson, Topper, Ruggie, and Oph.

Paul graduated from Harlem High School in 1991 and went on to study at Northern Illinois University. College life wasn't for him, and he ultimately moved on. Paul worked at various restaurants around Rockford. During his time off, Paul was almost certainly with his friends, enjoying music from his favorite local band.

A job at Hoffman House in Rockford sent him on a journey north to work at Ishnala Supper Club in Wisconsin, in the summer of 1998. He met his partner of over 10 years that summer, Amy Weber. The journey ended up changing the course of his life, as he permanently settled in Wisconsin and never left.

On Oct. 28, 1999, Paul welcomed his daughter, Cosette Cara "Cozy," and his life found new purpose. Cozy was the love of his life from the moment she was born. There was nothing he wouldn't do for her. He was her best friend, and she was his. Paul was a dedicated father and was so proud of his little girl. There was no purer love than his love for her. She was the moon to his stars for sure.

Paul spent years working at restaurants all over the Madison area. His personality in social situations was often larger than life. He made an impact on everyone that he met. He spent the last four years working as part of the FPC Live team: primarily at the Sylvee but also at other venues in Madison. That job allowed him to spend more time with Cozy, who also worked there. He also worked at Brothers Three Bar and Grill. Fellow colleagues at both places became like family. He loved his jobs, and the life he built.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Cosette of Waunakee, Wis.; parents, Jim and Lorna Rost of Rockford, Ill.; sister, Carly Rost of Loves Park, Ill.; niece, Kylee Keeling of Loves Park, Ill.; nephew, Kane Keeling of Machesney Park, Ill.; and special friend, Amber Witz of Madison. He is also survived by his aunts, cousins and many friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Nellie Rost and Laurence and Dorothy Maitland; as well as close friend, Paul Macdonald Jr.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATON CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. All are welcome to show love and support to his family, as well as share stories about Paul. Feel free to dress casually and even wear your favorite band t-shirt. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

