BLACK EARTH - Paul Vernon Savage, age 78, died unexpectedly on Dec. 28, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on April 23, 1943, in Janesville, Wis., the son of Marie (Wellnitz) and Durward Savage. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1961 and married Sharon Padrutt on Oct. 16, 1965, at St. Barnabas Church, in Mazomanie. Together, they had four children.

Paul served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard for over 24 years and retired as master sergeant. He was a member of the Michelsons' Martin American Legion Post 313 of Black Earth, Wis. He was employed by the Department of Transportation of Wisconsin for most of his adult life, completing over 40 years. For many years he ran the Black Earth Bodyshop with his business partner, Don Olson.

Paul was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a friend. He was a gardener, hunter and a great handyman. He was an amazing mechanic and helper to all those in need. He was a great storyteller and loved talking to his friends and family. He loved his family and his grandchildren. They were the light of his life! He would always try to take care of those around him. He meant a lot to so many people! If anyone asked him for help, he would always say, "You betcha!"

Paul is survived by his wife, Sharon (Padrutt); his children, Scott (Sherry) Savage, Kari (Mark) Barsness, Kim Savage and Jon Savage; 11 grandchildren, Chad, Brandon, Kennedy, Trendon, Chelsie, Chance, Avarie, Katherine, Corben, Declan, and Rilynn; and siblings, Charlotte Schaefer, Eldora (Roger) Maynard, Bruce (Barbara) Savage, Audrey Polencheck, Glenn (Kathleen) Savage, Lillian Savage, Inez (Steve) Greiber and Sheila Royston.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Carl Savage.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Family and friends who wish to view Paul's service via LIVESTREAM may do so by visiting his obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and clicking on the Live Webcast link at the time of the service. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Black Earth.

