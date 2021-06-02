Menu
Paul Weber
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Weber, Paul V.

MADISON - Paul V. Weber, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. He was born on Dec. 25, 1939, in Menomonie, the son of Lyle Weber and Janette (Cartwright) Weber.

Paul attended North Grade School-Menomonie High, where he was an outstanding athlete. He later graduated from UW-Stout with a business degree. Paul was then united in marriage to Judith Weber on Sept. 29, 1956. He started his working career at Uniroyal in Eau Claire and ended it working for USAID in the Balkans.

Paul leaves behind Judith, his wife of 65 years; three sons, Stephen of Bend, Ore., Kurt (Tammy Anderson) of Minneapolis, and Gregg of Milwaukee; three dearly, dearly loved grandchildren, Britni (Matt) Mohoney, Alyssa (Kyle) Eisner and James (Anna) Weber; four beautiful great-grandchildren; and his brother, Richard (Patti) Weber. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack; and sister-in-law, Penny Smith.

Per Paul's request, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 2, 2021.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Judy-Sending you sympathy and much love.
Vicki Elwood
Other
June 6, 2021
We feel horrible learning about this! So sorry for you Judy!
Linda henderson
Friend
June 3, 2021
Judy we were so sorry to hear about Paul. We loved being neighbors to you two. Our deepest sympathy during this sad time.
Marty & Joyce Yanke
Friend
June 3, 2021
