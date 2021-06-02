Weber, Paul V.

MADISON - Paul V. Weber, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. He was born on Dec. 25, 1939, in Menomonie, the son of Lyle Weber and Janette (Cartwright) Weber.

Paul attended North Grade School-Menomonie High, where he was an outstanding athlete. He later graduated from UW-Stout with a business degree. Paul was then united in marriage to Judith Weber on Sept. 29, 1956. He started his working career at Uniroyal in Eau Claire and ended it working for USAID in the Balkans.

Paul leaves behind Judith, his wife of 65 years; three sons, Stephen of Bend, Ore., Kurt (Tammy Anderson) of Minneapolis, and Gregg of Milwaukee; three dearly, dearly loved grandchildren, Britni (Matt) Mohoney, Alyssa (Kyle) Eisner and James (Anna) Weber; four beautiful great-grandchildren; and his brother, Richard (Patti) Weber. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack; and sister-in-law, Penny Smith.

Per Paul's request, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

