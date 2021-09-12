Cerro, Pauline A.

MADISON - Pauline A. Cerro, age 91, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Oak Park Place in Madison. She was born on Sept. 17, 1929, in Winona, Minn., the daughter of Joseph and Pauline (Kulas) Earle.

Pauline graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1947. Pauline worked at Western Union in Minnesota, then transferred to Janesville, and finally to Madison. She also worked at Frito Lay in Madison, eventually retiring from the University of Wisconsin Hospital, having worked there many years in the accounts receivable department. Pauline had attended the UW-Madison prior to meeting John and getting married. She was united in marriage to John Cerro on Feb. 2, 1952, at St. Paul's Campus Church in Madison.

One of her favorite stories shared with her sons was how she won the Shirley Temple contest when she was 6; years later Pauline modeled in Madison. Pauline was active in the Madison theatre community and enjoyed singing with the Yahara River Chorus chapter of the Sweet Adelines. Pauline was a member of the Red Hat Society and organized a neighborhood "Coffee Group" that has lasted for nearly 60 years and loved playing cards with her friends. Pauline and John were Charter Members of St. Dennis Catholic Church and volunteered for the yearly festival. Pauline and John were also frequent ushers at the Coliseum and Kohl Center. She was an active crafter at home, and after retirement she picked up watercolor drawing as a hobby, and enjoyed playing volleyball and a round of golf with friends.

Pauline is survived by her sons, Stephen Cerro (Gloria Helena Ramirez), James Cerro (Nancy Prusaitis), Thomas (Cindy) Cerro and Michael Cerro; grandchildren, Ian Mukand-Cerro, Erica (Michael) Lawson, Aidan Peterson-Cerro, Bryan Cerro (Jordan Ackerman), Matthew Cerro (Michelle Schmid), Olivia Cerro, Hailey Cerro and Collin Cerro; great-grandchildren, Declan and Liam Lawson; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Cerro; and sisters, JoAnne (Earle) Langowski, Betty Wood, Jerome Earle and Mary Stanek.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be gifted in Pauline's name to the Alzheimer's Association. A special thank you to Sue Streich and Colleen Peterson, the staff at Oak Park Memory Care, Agrace, and SSM (St. Mary's Hospital) and Catholic Charities Adult Day Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

