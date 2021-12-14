Menu
Pauline C. Scott

Scott, Pauline C.

MADISON - Pauline C. Scott, age 93, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021. Pauline lived independently and well. She met her husband in Cambridge, Mass., when he was studying at MIT. The couple moved to Madison in the 1960s, where their two sons, Emmon and Alwyn, grew up. Pauline and the family also lived in Italy, Japan, Switzerland and Tucson.

A longtime member of the First Unitarian Society, Pauline loved art, classical music and travel. She was a docent at the Elvehjem Museum of Art and worked for the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

She is survived by her two sons, their wives, Janet and Andrea; and four grandchildren, Cameron, Miranda, Laura and Kate.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 14, 2021.
Thinking of you and your family right now. Best, John
John Eisner
December 16, 2021
