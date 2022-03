Wittenwyler, Pauline

WATERTOWN - Pauline Wittenwyler, age 80, passed away on May 9, 2021, in Watertown, Wis. She was born on Feb. 1, 1941, daughter of Victor and Hannah Pernot, in Brooklyn, Wis. Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.