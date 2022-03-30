Penny J. Duane

April 3, 1958 - March 27, 2022

MADISON - Penny J. Duane, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

She was born on April 3, 1958, in Madison, the daughter of John and Alberta (Bauman) Duane.

Penny graduated from LaFollette High School in 1976 and attended Edgewood College.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Bethel Lutheran Church and Madison Area Jail Ministry, retiring in 2020. Penny was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church where she founded and lead the Dignity Project and sang in the senior church choir. She was also a member of Lutheran World Relief Boxcar Loading and Steven Ministry. She was a talented, and accomplished quilter.

Penny was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a very giving and generous person. Penny was sure to give her time and energy to those that needed it most. She had a huge heart for people and truly loved spending time with her amazing friends.

Penny is survived by her three daughters, Sarah (Kyla) Moffett-Hills, Katie Moffett and Jenna Moffett; son, Dylan Moffett; grandchildren, Jacob, Jayden, Memphis, Aspen and Archer; great-grandson, Amari; two brothers, John Duane and Jeremy Duane; special family friends, Pam Jacobs and Jonna Duane; and many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; many aunts and uncles; niece, Melissa Duane; and granddaughter, Liliana Kolb.

A funeral service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Penny's name to the Dignity Project or Goodman Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

