Gyland, Percy Obert

STOUGHTON - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Percy Obert Gyland, 91, of Stoughton, on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born in Deerfield, Wis., on June 18, 1929, the ninth of 10 siblings. On June 15, 1951, he married the love of his life, Ardis Hestnes. They had two children, Craig (Ellen) Gyland and Patrice (David) Roe; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Percy's life took him in many directions. He started out as a farmer but had to sell everything when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He left the Army as a sergeant and returned to Stoughton to start a new life with his family. He built houses and became a master carpenter. He worked for BFS Builders and later as a cabinetmaker at the University of Wisconsin until his retirement in 1991.

He was passionate about life, love, and service. As a lifelong member of West Koshkonong Church, he shepherded a major addition to the church building and server on the Cemetery Association Board for many years.

As a builder there are many houses in the Stoughton area he had a hand in building, and he played an instrumental role in the restoration of the Stoughton City Hall Clock Tower and the renovation of the Opera House. At the University he was often assigned special projects that required master craftsmanship. Notably, he restored the Civil War cannons at Camp Randall in Madison.

Throughout his life he had a thirst of knowledge and an unending desire to figure out how things work. When he wanted to be one of the first to water-ski on Lake Kegonsa, he made his own skis. When he wanted to learn about astronomy, he built a telescope. When he wanted to learn about chemistry, he started making wine. He loved solving problems and was once featured in a mathematics publication for solving a problem that other mathematicians couldn't. He was a humble man, but the joy of learning was a pleasure.

Coming from a musical family, he was a born performer. He was a perennial favorite during Syttende Mai when he would play his saw and sing Norwegian songs.

He was devoted to and had great pride in his family. He and his wife were inseparable and are now together again in heaven. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, March 29 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. at West Koshkonong Cemetery with Pastor Ann Walsvik presiding.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244