Pete Nichols

May 18, 1944 - April 4, 2022

OREGON - Pete Nichols, age 77, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on May 18, 1944, in Sparta, Wis., the son of Wayne and Grace (Burlingame) Nichols.

Pete graduated from Cashton High School in 1962. He was united in marriage to Annette Scalissi on July 22, 1966. Pete worked in retail of one sort or another for his entire life.

Pete will be remembered for his famous meatballs, his wildly inappropriate humor, and his love for the theatre. He enjoyed playing softball, bowling and participating in theatre productions.

Pete is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Joel Kapusta) Nichols; son, Jace Nichols; grandsons, Nicholas (Samantha Elmer), Brett and Kyle Kapusta, Arthur and Jasper Nichols; two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Ivy; and siblings, David Nichols, Brian Nichols, Michele Jones, Jeanne Leeck and Sheila Talley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Annette Nichols; and sister, Jeanette Harmon.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be gifted in Pete's name to Oregon Straw Hat Players.

