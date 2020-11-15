Menu
Peter Behrens
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Behrens, Peter William

STOUGHTON - Peter William Behrens, age 77, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Aug. 21, 1943, in Appleton, Wis., the son of Elmer and Lydia (Thielke) Behrens.

Peter served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was the owner of Flagstad Floral with his sister, Ann, for 31 years.

Peter is survived by his son, Randy Wood; brother, James (Rosemarie) Behrens; sister, Ann (Mary Lewis) Behrens; three nieces, Elizabeth (Martin) Stahle, Victoria (John) Huettl and Kathleen Treu; and two nephews, Michael (Kathleen) Behrens and Christian Behrens.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be gifted in Peter's name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420



Published by Madison.com on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson East Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you Ann and Mary and all of your family. So sorry for everyone´s loss. Peter was the best a human could be to everyone.
Debbie Mahlum
November 15, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Pete, he was a very kind and good man, he will be missed!
Stephan Flagstad
November 15, 2020