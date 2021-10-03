Colletti, Peter

WATERTOWN - Peter Colletti, 100, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Riverview Assisted Living in Watertown.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. at CHRIST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Watertown, with the Rev. Young Tae Lee officiating. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #189 following the service. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Christ United Methodist Church, Rainbow Hospice, or to the family to establish a scholarship fund in his honor. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Peter Colletti was born on March 22, 1921, in Madison, the son of George and Dominica (nee Capaci) Colletti. While in high school he loved playing basketball. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a radar specialist. On March 29, 1947, he married Lorraine Schnoor. Lorraine preceded him in death on March 7, 1996. On April 21, 2001, he married Rosalie Wolf. Rosalie preceded him in death on May 26, 2014.

Peter taught math at Watertown Junior High School for over 40 years. During that time, he coached track, cross country, basketball, and football for the Watertown Unified School District. He believed it was important to teach the "fundamentals" of any sport, and extended this philosophy when mentoring young athletes in life skills. Amazingly, he was still volunteering at the age of 98 at Marquardt manor. Service to his community was a personal value. He was a timekeeper at basketball games; he put up Christmas lights; he helped build the Riverside playground, just to mention a few. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and enjoyed traveling, offering his talents, and meeting people on mission trips around the country. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown. He loved golfing, as well as woodworking and wood carving. He told us to keep moving to stay young, and that is exactly what he did! He was proud to say that he walked five miles a day well into his 90s.

Peter is survived by his daughters, Linda (Wayne Hammerstrom) Colletti of Madison and Laurel (David) Riddle of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Bryan Niederwerfer, Casey (fiancée, Molly George) Niederwerfer, Collette Riddle, and Claire (Timothy) Bailey; great-grandchildren, Evan Niederwerfer, Emmy Niederwerfer, Camden Niederwerfer, and Charlotte George; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He embraced Rosie's children and their families as his own: sons, Ronald (Joanie) Wolf and Andrew (Julie) Wolf; daughter, Kristie (Al) Schmidt; and son-in-law, Joe Meyers. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lorraine Colletti; second wife, Rosalie Wolf-Colletti; step-daughter, Joan Meyers; four brothers; three sisters; and grandson, Noah Niederwerfer.

Special thanks for the TLC from River View Assisted Living staff, Rainbow Hospice for amazing compassionate care, Joe Meyer and Cheryl for weekly outings, Josh Wolf and Aly for bringing some canine joy, Jeff P for rides to church, visits from Ralph and Bill, and all the loving wishes of family and friends, near and far.

Pete Colletti created a lasting legacy by caring for his family, friends and students.