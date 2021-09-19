Madden, Peter N., M.D.

BROOKFIELD – Peter N. Madden, M.D., passed peacefully on Sept. 10, 2021, at the age of 85, joining his loving wife, Judy Schradle Madden, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Madden; daughter, Ann Madden; and nephew, Charlie Vaughn. The beloved father is survived by his three children, James (MaryBeth) Madden, Peter Madden, and Katherine (Charlie) Jones; and stepsons, Curt (Leanne) Helgeson and Jason (Kris) Helgeson. He was the proud grandpa of Melanie (Chris), Jake, Olivia, John, Cole, Joe, Annika, Caroline, Ryan, and Tyler; and two great-grandsons, CJ and Carter. He is further survived by his sister, Mary "Mimi" Vaughn; nephews, John Vaughn (Darcy Miner), Peter Vaughn (Hiram Williams), and Conor Vaughn; and the mother of his children, Nancy Y. Madden.

After graduating medical school at the University of Minnesota with his M.D., he completed his residency at the Mayo Clinic in radiology. He worked at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital for more than 27 years. Peter was a voracious reader who loved to travel, listen to jazz and classical music, and loved his glass of wine. He was a lifelong sailor, and enjoyed golf and tennis, as well as gardening, bird watching and spending time in nature. Above all, he enjoyed his time with his family, and loved them dearly.

A gathering will be held at BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, WI, on Oct. 22, at 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., with a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Peter will be laid to rest at Resurrection/Catholic Cemetery in St. Paul, Minn., with his wife, Judy, on Oct. 23. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association and the Equal Justice Initiative.

The entire family would also like to share their heartfelt appreciation for the loving and compassionate care Peter and Judy received from the staff and leaders at the Congregational Home and Legacy Hospice.