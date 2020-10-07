Sears, Peter Dean

MADISON - Peter Dean Sears, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Memory Care in Fitchburg. He was born Oct. 26, 1940, to Mrs. Catherine (Krantz) Sears, in Mauston, Wis., but spent his childhood in Cameron, Wis.

His entrepreneurial spirit started early, with a paper route he kept for six years. He told many stories of delivering papers in freezing weather with a wagon, and later a bike, and being invited into customer's homes to warm up. Such is the experience of growing up in a small town; he knew everybody. After graduating from CHS in 1958, Peter enlisted in the Army, serving three years, 13 months of it in Korea. He was proud to serve and credited the military for its influences on his life and career.

On returning home in 1961 he began college, his first year at UW-Whitewater. Spending the summer of 1962 in Cameron, he met Sandy Williams at the local drive-in restaurant, called the Pic-a-Chic. They married three years later, and he always said he "picked his chick" there.

He continued his college years at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1966, and began a career in business.

He worked for the E.J. Longyear Co., an international manufacturing firm in Minneapolis, for 25 years. He started as a buyer in the purchasing department, spent three years in sales in Spokane, Wash., coming back to Minneapolis to run the marketing department, and ended as the Vice President of the U.S. company, with responsibilities extending to South America, Europe, Australia, Japan and South Africa. His travels took him to six of seven continents, with many business associates, friends, and adventures along the way.

He and Sandy raised two daughters, Tracy and Amy, in Minnetonka, Minn. They were his pride and joy. One of their special traditions growing up was a one-on-one dinner each year with their Dad at a special restaurant of their choosing. His homecoming after a business trip was always a celebration for them.

In 1989 Peter started a new career as President of Baker Manufacturing in Evansville, Wis. He spent 17 years at Baker, making it a stronger, more profitable company. He knew everyone in the office, foundry and shop, greeting them all by name. Peter took great pride in his employees and their role in keeping Baker a vital part of the community, as it had been for over 130 years. He ended his career as CEO and owner of the company, retiring in 2007.

Peter was a man who exemplified the values of honesty, integrity, determination and hard work. He said he was lucky to have enjoyed working every day of his career. He belonged to many industry organizations and local associations and supported many causes associated with veterans.

He was a lifelong fan of football and basketball, and never missed a Packers or Badgers game. He golfed - always ready to make a wager. He loved card games, especially bridge. He enjoyed wine, collecting over many years for his wine cellar. Peter was known for telling stories of his childhood and travels, always with a lot of details, flourishes and a twinkle in his eye. After retirement, Sandy and he enjoyed cruises in Europe and Australia, and especially visiting the beaches of Normandy, France.

His most important times were those spent with his grandkids, attending all types of athletic games, dance recitals and school programs, but most special of all was family time spent at the cabin up north in Eagle River. Many precious, never-to-be-forgotten memories were made there. He was always there to help, listen, guide and offer advice when asked. Papa's stories will be fondly remembered. He was much loved, and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra; daughter, Tracy (Brian) Schramm; grandchildren, Katelyn, Mackenzie, Ryan and Emily Schramm of Madison; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Dorie Williams of St. Germain, Wis.; many cousins and friends. He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Amy Sears; his mother; and in-laws, Arthur and Mary Williams.

Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at ST. MARIA GORETTI PARISH, 5313 Flad Avenue. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at PINE GROVE CEMETERY, Cameron, Wis., with a graveside service at 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

The family would like to thank the special caretakers at Agrace who took such loving care of Peter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the Carbone Cancer Center at UW Hospital. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

