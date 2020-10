Sears, Peter Dean

MADISON – Due to COVID concerns in Dane County, Peter's visitation and Mass have been cancelled on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. His committal services will still be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at noon, at PINE GROVE CEMETERY, Cameron, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, or the Carbone Cancer Center at UW Hospital. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434