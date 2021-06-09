Menu
Petra Diaz
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Diaz, Petra Silvas

MADISON/COTTAGE GROVE – Petra Silvas Diaz, age 84, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Kindred Hearts Memory Care in Cottage Grove. Petra was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Brownsville, Texas, to the late Joaquin and Juanita Silvas. She was united in marriage to the Gilbert O. Diaz on Aug. 17, 1958, in Wautoma. Petra loved to cook, sew, and garden.

Petra is survived by her two sons, Gilbert (Patsy) Diaz and Marcus Diaz, both of Madison; four daughters, Sylvia (John) Franklin of Beaver Dam, Betty (Chris) Campbell of DeForest, Juanita (Javier) Martinez of Eagle Pass, Texas, and Delores Diaz of Madison; brother, Ignacio (Maria) Silvas of Colorado; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Guadalupe (Paula) Silvas and Felipe (Olivia) Silvas; and sister, Dominga (Manuel) Estrada, all from Texas.

Petra will always be known for her great cooking, gentle, quiet spirit, and her fighting spirit to live.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the Mass at the church on Friday.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
2450 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Jun
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
2450 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry Petra you were my dad's niece juan urbina from mercedes texas I still remember you. our condolences from our family
Urbina family
Family
June 10, 2021
Praying especially for all the Diaz family in this time of sadness
Janet Campbell Anderson
June 9, 2021
