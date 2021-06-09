Diaz, Petra Silvas

MADISON/COTTAGE GROVE – Petra Silvas Diaz, age 84, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Kindred Hearts Memory Care in Cottage Grove. Petra was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Brownsville, Texas, to the late Joaquin and Juanita Silvas. She was united in marriage to the Gilbert O. Diaz on Aug. 17, 1958, in Wautoma. Petra loved to cook, sew, and garden.

Petra is survived by her two sons, Gilbert (Patsy) Diaz and Marcus Diaz, both of Madison; four daughters, Sylvia (John) Franklin of Beaver Dam, Betty (Chris) Campbell of DeForest, Juanita (Javier) Martinez of Eagle Pass, Texas, and Delores Diaz of Madison; brother, Ignacio (Maria) Silvas of Colorado; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Guadalupe (Paula) Silvas and Felipe (Olivia) Silvas; and sister, Dominga (Manuel) Estrada, all from Texas.

Petra will always be known for her great cooking, gentle, quiet spirit, and her fighting spirit to live.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the Mass at the church on Friday.

