Brickson, Philip Earl "Phil"

MADISON - Philip Earl "Phil" Brickson, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. He was born on Feb. 19, 1935, in Stoughton, the son of Earl and Irene Brickson.

Philip married Bette Kowalske on Oct. 27, 1962. He joined the U.S. Air National Guard in 1953. In 1955, he went to the Aviation Cadets in San Antonio, Texas, Malden, Mo., and Bryan, Texas, graduating as a 2nd lieutenant in 1957. In the Air National Guard, he flew T33, F89 and the F102. He was in charge of the Air Defense Alert Program. In 1972, he won "Top Gun" in the F102, in the William Tell Fighter Jet Competition at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. He retired from service in 1990 and went on to fly for TWA Airlines on the Convair 880 and Boeing 727.

Phil is survived by his wife, Bette; sons, Scott Brickson and Tim Brickson; granddaughters, Alexandra Wollin (Isaac) and Samantha Brickson; grandsons, Shane Brickson and Tyler Brickson; and brother-in-law, Robert (Angie) Van Hecke. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Jeanne Nelson.

Phil was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and steadfast loyal friend to all he knew.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:15 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

