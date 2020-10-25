Buzzell, Philip R.

MADISON – Philip R. Buzzell, age 68, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Buzz was born on Dec. 26, 1951, in Randolph, Wis., to Leon and Frances (O'Laughlin) Buzzell. He graduated from LaFollette High in 1970. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and served four years. Returning home, he worked as a machinist but shortly after went to work at Webcrafters, running a printing press. After retirement he got an associate degree and started doing computer repair. He enjoyed motorcycling, taking trips in the country, going to Mexico for vacation, cooking, and, most importantly, spending time with his family and friends. Buzz had many, many friends and will be greatly missed.

Buzz is survived by his longtime partner, Tamara Rosemeyer; and siblings, Barbara Paulson, Jim, Charles (Terry), Nancy Ausman, Mary Shoe, and Paul. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Buzz is preceded in death by his brother, Steven; and his wife, Barbara.

A Celebration of Life will be held at later date to be announced.

A special thanks to the staff at the William Middleton Veteran's Hospital for the compassionate care.

