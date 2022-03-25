Philip Lindsay

PHILLIPS - Philip Lindsay, 82, of Phillips, WI, passed away on Friday, March 18th, 2022, at the Park Falls Hospital after a battle with cancer. Philip was born in 1939 to Eddie and Alvilda (Anderson) Lindsay in Monroe, WI, he was the oldest of three children.

Phil graduated from Belleville High School in 1957. Phil purchased Wolfe Tree Trimming Service in Madison, WI, and operated the business with his cousin, Dean Helgeson for 37-years until his retirement in 2004. In 1995, Phil married Louise Kenney (Koshak) and moved to Phillips, WI. During his retirement years, he enjoyed many hobbies including golfing, fishing, carpentry, bird watching, throwing dice and raffles. He loyally supported the Green Bay Packers and UW Badgers. But above all, he was a passionate Milwaukee Brewers fan from early childhood. He and Louise were avid pet lovers.

Philip was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; his parents; and sister, Susan.

He is survived by his sister, Sandra Booth; niece, Staci (Jeff) Jansen; nephews: James Booth, and Jeffrey (Rachael) Booth; all of the greater Madison area. Phil is also survived by his good friend and caretaker, Pam.

Per Phil's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local Humane Society.