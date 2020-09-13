Paulson, Philip Tom

WAUNAKEE - On Sept. 6, 2020, the Paulson Family and the world lost a true hero. Philip Tom Paulson flew helicopters in Vietnam, and had a 30 plus year career in the Active Army Guard with Night Vision Goggles being his expertise. Tom instructed in three different types of helicopters and flew two types of airplanes. The culmination of his career was being the Fixed Wing Detachment Commander at Truax. Upon retiring from the military, Tom also flew for the state of Wisconsin for one year, while Governor Tommy Thompson was in office.

Tom's love for golf was fulfilled by working in the golf shop at The Meadows for 18 years. Not many of the golfer's knew of his military accomplishments because family then became his priority. Tom and his wife, Suzy, celebrated their 49th Anniversary. Not bad for two young adults that married three days shy of six months from their first date. Suzy called them "blissful years." Tom's response was: "Don't push it."

From this unique combination came two beautiful and talented daughters: Gina Fitzgibbon and Katie Stefanski. Both girls found their forever partners in Bill Fitzgibbon and Matt Stefanski. Tom's grandchildren became his favorite way to spend his time. Papa and Nana were available for "bleacher butt" watching JT and golfing with Bodie Fitzgibbon. He adored his "Lone Girl" Marli Sue and his "mini-me" AJ Stefanski.

One very special day was shared a year ago between Gina and Tom, our two vets, by participating in The Badger Honor Flight. It became a celebration for the whole family and many friends participating in mail call and the return flight at Madison.

Tom's last battle came in the form of esophageal cancer, which he fought with chemo and radiation, but couldn't beat the cancer. His comrades through the fight were Dr. David Kosoff and nurse Kathy Valerius and the incredible staff of nurses at the VA Infusion Clinic, who for eight months cheered and caringly supported Tom. Also, the nurses on 4A and the Palliative Team that helped us through Tom's recent hospitalization. Thanks to all of our family and friends for your loving thoughts and prayers that have aided us in this fight.

Our dear friends Pastors Karen and Doug Locken, of Peace Lutheran Church, will preside over Tom's funeral which will be held virtually and attended by family only. You may log in on Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. and the service will be live streamed. http:/tinyurl.com/PLCWaunakee

Tom's family will be having a Celebration of his life at a later date and that will be announced in the paper.

Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church 701 S. Century Ave. Waunakee, Wis.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513