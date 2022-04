Rosten, Philip W. Jr.

MONONA - Philip W. Rosten Jr., age 74, of Monona, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, at BETHANY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 301 Riverside Drive, Madison, WI 53704, with committal to follow immediately at ROSE LAWN MEMORIAL PARK. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.