Smith, Philip Richter "Phil"

MEQUON – Philip Richter "Phil" Smith, of Mequon, Wis., passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, at the age of 91. Phil was born on April 23, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minn. Phil grew up in La Crosse, Wis., attended Beloit College and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He then served in the U.S. Army. Phil received his law degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he met the love of his life, Katherine Lichtfeldt. Phil and Katie were married on June 28, 1958, and raised their family in Madison, Wis., moving to Mequon, Wis., in 1981.

Phil enjoyed a successful 36-year career in the banking industry, 32 of those years with US Bank (formerly First Wisconsin National Bank and Firstar). Phil retired in 1995 after serving 13 years as president of the First Wisconsin Trust Company.

Phil's commitment to community service led to engagement with organizations whose missions were consistent with his values. Phil was a member of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, serving as president. He also served in leadership with the Nature Conservancy of Wisconsin, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Vilas Trust, Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Schlitz Audubon Center, and Junior Achievement of Southeastern Wisconsin.

Phil and Katie enjoyed a lifetime of wonderful adventures with family and friends in Madison, Milwaukee, Sister Bay and Tucson. Phil loved golfing, downhill and nordic skiing, biking, hiking and travel. In addition to camping with the family, Phil took each of his daughters on a Boundary Waters canoe trip before they started college. Phil was known as Papa to his beloved granddaughters and cherished time with them, especially every summer at their home in Door County. Phil had a unique ability to make his family and others feel special. He did that by asking questions, listening carefully and taking a genuine interest in their lives - all with a warm smile and a twinkle in his eye.

Phil is survived by his wife of 63 years, Katie Smith; daughters, Anne Cornelius (James), Peggy Johnson (Brad), and Betsy Revenaugh; granddaughters, Maggie Cornelius, Emily Johnson, Laura Johnson, Betsy Cornelius, and Elli Revenaugh; sister-in-law, Jessie Fiedler; nieces and nephews, Bill Fiedler (Kim), Carol Fiedler (Claude) and Ted Papenthien (Jeanne); and grandnieces and grandnephews, Austin Papenthien, Mary Papenthien, Ted Papenthien, Tom Papenthien, Benjamin Therien, Laura Therien, Ingrid Fiedler and Will Fiedler.

A memorial service honoring Phil's life will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at OZAUKEE CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 1142 Lakefield Road, Grafton, WI 53024. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Nature Conservancy Wisconsin, 633 W. Main St., Madison, WI 53703.

