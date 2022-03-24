Phillip Robert Johnson

Aug. 7, 1944 - March 19, 2022

Phillip Robert Johnson, age 77, passed away on March 19, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born on August 7, 1944, to Robert and Mary (Brager) Johnson in Monroe, WI.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 South Main Street, Verona. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace Hospice.

