Phillip Robert Johnson
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Verona Chapel
220 South Enterprise Drive
Verona, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 28 2022
10:00a.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
Phillip Robert Johnson

Aug. 7, 1944 - March 19, 2022

Phillip Robert Johnson, age 77, passed away on March 19, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born on August 7, 1944, to Robert and Mary (Brager) Johnson in Monroe, WI.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 South Main Street, Verona. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace Hospice.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 24, 2022.
