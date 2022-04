McCants, Phillip

MIDDLETON - Phillip McCants passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Villa Nursing Home in Middleton, Wis. He was born in Detroit, Mich., on Oct. 23, 1953. Phillip leaves behind many friends, and family members who loved him deeply. Because of Covid-19 a memorial service will not be held.

