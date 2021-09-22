Mell, Phillip R.

STOUGHTON - Phillip R. Mell, age 87, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Agrace Hospice Inpatient Unit. He was born in Bristol, Wis., on Oct. 17, 1933. Phillip attended school in Morrisonville and DeForest, and Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. He married Doris Mae Gramelspacher of Tell City, Ind., on Aug. 19, 1964, in Long Beach, Calif.

Phillip worked as a cattle ranch hand in Orland, Calif., for several years before serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force. He also worked as an instrumentation engineer for Convair Aviation in Fort Worth. Phillip spent time working as an agent in the Treasury Department, and as the Marshall of the Wisconsin Supreme Court for many years until his retirement. He was most proud of his long career in the U.S. Coast Guard, from which he retired in 1975. After retiring from the Supreme Court, Phillip moved to Alamo, Texas, where he and Doris enjoyed many years of traveling before finally moving and settling again in Wisconsin. Phillip's many hobbies included playing bagpipes with the Zor Shriners, bowling, hunting and fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild, and listening to classical music. Phillip belonged to various military orders, including the Doric Lodge Masonic Order, Order of the Eastern Star, and the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; daughter, Julie (Roger) Schmidt of Evansville; grandchildren, Hannah Schmidt of Stoughton and Trevor Schmidt of Evansville; siblings, Lorraine Wiebrecht of Friendship and Ted (Sharon) of Madison and Florida; and sister-in-law, Elaine Mell of Reedsburg. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Cora Mell; and brother, David Mell.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following the services, at the Stoughton VFW Post 328. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. A special thank you to Agrace Hospice, Stoughton Hospital, and Stoughton Police Department. Please share your memories of Phillip by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect St., P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244