Hanson, Phyllis Merva

MINERAL POINT - Phyllis Merva Hanson, age 87, passed into God's care on March 25, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on Nov. 28, 1933, to Chester and Marjorie (Whitford) Owens. Phyllis graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1951 and had continued with many of the friendships made during her school years. On Dec. 28, 1952, she married Marvin LaVerne Hanson, the love of her life.

Phyllis's life was a living example of her wish to serve. She was a lifelong member of the Congregational United Church of Christ where she contributed in many ways. She was a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Women's Fellowship and the choir director for many decades. Music was a great passion of her life, which showed in her singing, flute playing, and directing. Phyllis and Marvin also sang many duets together. She was president of the Music Boosters while her children were in high school. During her life she was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron along with her husband as Worthy Patron. For many years she worked for Dr. E.J. Hohler, Dr. Timothy Correll, and later for the Mineral Point Clinic. In earlier years she worked for Attorney John Walsh.

Family and friends were the great joy of her life. She loved supporting her children and grandchildren in their many pursuits and accomplishments. She didn't want to miss any performance, sports event or ceremony. The family vacation to northern Wisconsin was a highlight of every year, and she made every holiday and birthday a special event. She cherished quality time with friends that included many travels and card games. Along with being a Packers fan she was an avid Badgers fan and donated to the UW Marching Band. The half-time show and fifth quarter were as important to her as the game.

Phyllis is survived by her husband; her two daughters, Marla Martin and Lisa Hanson-Howard (Warren); her son, DuWayne Hanson; grandchildren, Lesley Davidson, Owen Martin, Ethan Martin, Cole Howard and Emma Hanson; plus two great-granddaughters, Lily and Eleanor Davidson; her sister-in-law, Marilyn Owens; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wayne Owens; and a son-in-law, Timothy Martin.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST in Mineral Point. Pastor Beryl Melcher will officiate. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the church. The memorial service will be livestreamed through the Gorgen Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, any memorials can be made to the Mineral Point United Church of Christ Building Fund.

Thank you to SSM Hospice for supporting Phyllis and the family. A special thank you is made to the dedicated staff at the Fresenius dialysis center in Dodgeville, Wis., for all their care and time spent with her over seven years of dialysis. She was blessed with many more life experiences because of their dedication.

"Thank you for being the greatest role model for a fulfilling and loving life."

Gorgen Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com