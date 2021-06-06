Kolseth, Phyllis Ann

MCFARLAND - Phyllis Ann Kolseth, age 87, of McFarland, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. She was born on Sept. 22, 1933, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Eugene Young and Anita (Kleist) Patten. She attended school in Portage during her early years and graduated from Kirksville Senior High School in Missouri in 1951.

Phyllis attended nursing school at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., and received her registered nursing license in 1954. After graduation, she moved to Madison, Wis., to be closer to her family and began her much-loved career as a nurse, working at all three major hospitals in Madison in a variety of care settings. It was there that she met Roger on a blind date, and they were married on May 1, 1959, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. Though Phyllis would take time off to raise her two children, she returned to her nursing vocation part time and worked in retirement centers and nursing homes in the Madison area over the course of her career.

Though both Phyllis and Roger loved the proximity of Madison, they chose to raise their children in the smaller community of McFarland where they developed many close friendships and stayed the rest of their lives. Phyllis loved being a Mom as much as she loved being a nurse. She was patient, present, encouraging, enthusiastically supportive of the various hobbies and interests of the kids, and drew some envy from their friends over her delicious chocolate chip cookies and bran muffins. She enjoyed spending time with her mother and sister in Portage on Silver Lake where they rowed, fished, ice skated, relaxed at the beach and just caught up on life.

Phyllis took pleasure in many hobbies including gardening, cooking, sewing, reading, dancing, golfing, bowling, Badgers sports-watching and crafts of all sorts. She and Roger were longtime active members of Bethel, where Phyllis helped with Sunday school when the kids were young and later volunteered at the Parish shop. One of her favorite things in recent years was taking country drives with Roger or the kids around the lakes and scenic roads of southern Wisconsin.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Camala Kolseth; son-in-law, Jeff Frankenfield; son, Brent Kolseth; sister, Nancy Young; and brother, Ron Patten. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Roger D. Kolseth.

The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Skaalen Magnolia Gardens and Just Checking In for their wonderful care and service to Phyllis over these past years. They'd also like to express their gratitude to their neighbors for their support and to Phyllis's amazing friends who brought so much joy to her life over the years and remained steadfastly supportive throughout her journey.

A funeral service will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, with an open house immediately following the service at the family's residence in McFarland. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

