Moon, Phyllis J.

MARSHALL - Phyllis J. Moon, 89, of Marshall, passed away due to Covid-19 on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

The former Phyllis Hopfensperber was born on May 28, 1931, in the Town of Holland, daughter of Albert Hopfensperber and Elvera Dexheimer.

Phyllis attended Kaukauna and Brillion High School. Her major in accounting and education was a requirement for being a high school English-journalism teacher. She completed business administrative courses with UW-Platteville and Madison Area Technical College. Her teaching goals were fulfilled by Sunday school teaching, 4-H club leadership and 20 years of foster care for seven teenage daughters.

Her major accounting experience was 12 years as account examiner with the University of Wisconsin extension division, in Madison, Wis., and 19 years as business manager with the Waterloo School District. After her retirement in April of 1998, she assisted Marshall, Deerfield, and Johnson Creek School Districts in the Accounting Department.

Phyllis and her husband, Eugene, enjoyed traveling, with planned bus and plane tours to California; Nevada; Arizona; New Jersey; Nashville, and Branson, Tenn.; Canada; Germany; the Netherlands; a Caribbean cruise; and Convertible Classic group tour. Another joy in retirement was doing volunteer work with her church. She worked with the Out-Reach Program, visiting fellow church members in hospitals, in assisted living homes, or when they were shut in at home.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Dennis Moon, Amy Brown, Debra Blank, Lynda Doogs, Amy (Bruce) Grahn, and Merry (Paul) Otero; eight grandchildren, Ian Thornburg, Brianna Grahn, Ryan Martin, Adam Martin, Destiny Brown, James Brown, Benjamin Otero, and Nickolas Otero; and two sisters, Gloria Lauer and Lois Wolf.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Ila Mandescheid.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the PEDERSON-NOWATKA FUNERAL HOME, Waterloo, with the Rev. Robb Kosky presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.