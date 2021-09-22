Nagler, Phyllis J.

BEAVER DAM - Phyllis June Linck Nagler, 94, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Brookdale Madison West Senior Living in Madison, Wis.

A visitation for Phyllis will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Jacquelyn (James) Schutz of Madison and Jane (Jeffrey) Suhling of Opelika, Ala.; 12 grandchildren, Joleen Binder of Saukville, Emilie (Matthew) Byrne of Madison, Jennifer (Dustin) Schultz of Waupun, Jessica (Chad) Reifsnider of Burnett, Leah (Mike) Viola of Madison, JoDee Nagler of Beaver Dam, Chloe (Sam) Crouse of Ridgecrest, Calif., Claire Suhling of Portland, Ore., Jason (Leah) Nagler of Beaver Dam, Alec (Lexie) Schutz of Janesville, Frederick Suhling of Denver, Colo., and Kazuyo (John Carien) Sakiya of Madison; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Florence Rhodes and Marion Wild Slovak, both of Beaver Dam; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Harold, in 2015; her son, John Nagler; her sister, Virginia Derber Bogard; her brother, Chet Linck; her dear aunt, Arlene Neuman; and sisters-in-law, Esther Buss and Karen Linck.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.