Pierce, Phyllis Jean (Mosser)

MONONA - A celebration of life for Phyllis Jean (Mosser) Pierce will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1 at CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 944 East Gorham St., Madison, WI. Phyllis passed away on Nov. 20, 2020, at home, surrounded by the Aloha of her family.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com