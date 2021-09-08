Roth, Phyllis Mary Ann

WAUNAKEE - Phyllis Mary Ann Roth died peacefully on Sept. 5, 2021, at her Waunakee home, surrounded by her loving family, and is joining her Heavenly Father after 95 glorious years of life.

She was the oldest of nine children born to Erwin and Ingeborg (Ustad) Schuetz. She grew up and attended a one-room schoolhouse for eight years near her grandfather's farm on Gammon Road outside of Madison, Wis. Desiring to attend high school, she became a live-in nanny, cook and housekeeper to a Middleton family. She graduated from Middleton High School with her best friend for life, Mary Ann Bram, in 1944. She converted to Catholicism in her teens and remained faithful to her religion for over 75 years.

In September 1945, she married Alois Andrew Roth at Martinsville Catholic Church, and their marriage was blessed with five children, whom they raised in Dane, Roxbury, Sauk City and Waunakee. To help provide for the family, Phyllis held many jobs, such as a line worker at the Badger Ammunition Plant near Baraboo and as a children's aide at Central Colony. Her favorite occupation was being a wife and mother. Anyone who knew her will remember that she showed her love for others by feeding them. She was always ready to set extra plates on the table for friends and family.

Mom loved to travel, having gone to Norway, Hawaii, Jamaica, Mexico, France, Sweden, Canada, all the U.S. national parks, Florida, Alaska and around the Midwest.

She is survived by her children, Erwin (Dorothy) Roth, Shirley (Kenneth Marks), (David) Anderson, Karen (Jeff) Miller, and Pamela Redding (Cliff Doucette); and her grandchildren, Carter (Aimee) Roth, Jennifer Lade, Kendra (John) Spore, Erick (Christina) Marks, Ryan (Metka) Marks, Benjamin (Gloria) Miller, Katrina (Matt) Flower, Christopher (Heather) Roth, Waylon Redding, Nicholas (Erika) Redding, Dana Roth, Danielle (Mike) Bramel and Amy [Dennis Roth] (Scott) Gallo. She is further survived by her brother, John (Barb) Schuetz; and her sisters, Barbara ("Bud") Van Alstine and Janet (Schuetz) Hummel. She loved and adored her 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren!![ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f20][p8.2][v8.8][s9.6][r%][ya]Preceding her in death was her beloved husband of nearly 64 years, Alois "Allie" Roth; her son, Dennis Roth; brothers, Robert (Doris), Leslie (Reva), Paul (Marylyn) and Donald (Marilee) Schuetz; and sister, Margaret (Schuetz) [Roy "Bud"] Loomis. [ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f20][p8.2][v8.8][s9.6][r%][ya]Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Waunakee, of which she has been a member for 60 years. Friends may call at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. A lunch will be served at Rex's Innkeeper after the ceremony at the cemetery, which will immediately follow the church service.[ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f20][p8.2][v8.8][s9.6][r%][ya]Mom, you were selfless and loving, and all who knew you know that you were beautiful both on the outside as well the inside, in your heart.[ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f20][p8.2][v8.8][s9.6][r%][ya]Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.[ya%]

[cw31][f20][pc6][][rc][ya%]Winn-Cress

[cw31][f20][pc6][][rc][ya%]Funeral and Cremation Service

[cw31][f20][pc6][][rc][ya%]5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

[cw31][f20][pc6][][rc][ya%](608) 849-4513