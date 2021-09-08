Menu
Phyllis Roth
ABOUT
Middleton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

Roth, Phyllis Mary Ann

WAUNAKEE - Phyllis Mary Ann Roth died peacefully on Sept. 5, 2021, at her Waunakee home, surrounded by her loving family, and is joining her Heavenly Father after 95 glorious years of life.

She was the oldest of nine children born to Erwin and Ingeborg (Ustad) Schuetz. She grew up and attended a one-room schoolhouse for eight years near her grandfather's farm on Gammon Road outside of Madison, Wis. Desiring to attend high school, she became a live-in nanny, cook and housekeeper to a Middleton family. She graduated from Middleton High School with her best friend for life, Mary Ann Bram, in 1944. She converted to Catholicism in her teens and remained faithful to her religion for over 75 years.

In September 1945, she married Alois Andrew Roth at Martinsville Catholic Church, and their marriage was blessed with five children, whom they raised in Dane, Roxbury, Sauk City and Waunakee. To help provide for the family, Phyllis held many jobs, such as a line worker at the Badger Ammunition Plant near Baraboo and as a children's aide at Central Colony. Her favorite occupation was being a wife and mother. Anyone who knew her will remember that she showed her love for others by feeding them. She was always ready to set extra plates on the table for friends and family.

Mom loved to travel, having gone to Norway, Hawaii, Jamaica, Mexico, France, Sweden, Canada, all the U.S. national parks, Florida, Alaska and around the Midwest.

She is survived by her children, Erwin (Dorothy) Roth, Shirley (Kenneth Marks), (David) Anderson, Karen (Jeff) Miller, and Pamela Redding (Cliff Doucette); and her grandchildren, Carter (Aimee) Roth, Jennifer Lade, Kendra (John) Spore, Erick (Christina) Marks, Ryan (Metka) Marks, Benjamin (Gloria) Miller, Katrina (Matt) Flower, Christopher (Heather) Roth, Waylon Redding, Nicholas (Erika) Redding, Dana Roth, Danielle (Mike) Bramel and Amy [Dennis Roth] (Scott) Gallo. She is further survived by her brother, John (Barb) Schuetz; and her sisters, Barbara ("Bud") Van Alstine and Janet (Schuetz) Hummel. She loved and adored her 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren!![ya%]

Preceding her in death was her beloved husband of nearly 64 years, Alois "Allie" Roth; her son, Dennis Roth; brothers, Robert (Doris), Leslie (Reva), Paul (Marylyn) and Donald (Marilee) Schuetz; and sister, Margaret (Schuetz) [Roy "Bud"] Loomis.

Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Waunakee, of which she has been a member for 60 years. Friends may call at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. A lunch will be served at Rex's Innkeeper after the ceremony at the cemetery, which will immediately follow the church service.

Mom, you were selfless and loving, and all who knew you know that you were beautiful both on the outside as well the inside, in your heart.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 8, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Calling hours
9:30a.m.
ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Waunakee, WI
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Waunakee, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barry and Karen Paulson
September 10, 2021
I remember your Mother coming to visit my Mom in the nursing home. She was a close friend of Mom´s and her brothers. She was a lovely, caring women. I am sure my Mom and your´s will be together forever now. So sorry for you loss
JoAnn Dahmen Ripp
September 9, 2021
Our world has lost a wonderful woman, and Heaven gain another saint. I had the pleasure of working with Phyliss at CWC. She was one on the best aids we had and the children in her care lacked for nothing. Those of us that worked beside her were blessed. May she rest in peace. Helen McVicar
Helen R McVicar
Work
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results