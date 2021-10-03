Sanders, Phyllis Diane

MADISON - Phyllis Diane Sanders, age 76, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Sept. 18, 2021, surrounded by her family at the University of Madison Hospital. She was born on Jan. 26, 1945, in Decatur, Ill., the daughter of Jack Sanders Sr. and Helen (Johnson) Sanders. Phyllis was the third of four children. She grew up on Madison's south side in the Greenbush neighborhood. Phyllis often recalled her fond memories of being a Girl Scout. Phyllis graduated from Central High School in 1963. She later attended Madison Area Technical College, receiving an associate degree in 1971 as a dental assistant. She would transition to a dental lab technician, which she found to be more rewarding and peaceful.

A Cub Scout Den Mother, Phyllis appreciated leading Scouting activities and field trips. A lifelong crafter, Phyllis enjoyed making, sharing, and teaching various mediums throughout the years. She was the owner of Fhyllis Faces Ceramic Shop and was forever present at local craft fairs.

Phyllis enjoyed volunteering at different community charities and events. Additionally, she participated in annual trips as part of a dental team into Native American Reservations, something she described as the highlight of serving others.

Phyllis loved to sing and dance, lighting up a room with soft laughter and an infectious smile. Phyllis was an outgoing person who loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed road trips throughout Wisconsin after retirement.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Sanders Sr.; her mother, Helen; and her son, Wesley Hall. Surviving Phyllis are her five children, Rene Hall, Carmen Evanco, Theresa Hall, Elliot Franklin (Jenny), and Darryl Franklin Jr. (Tricia); her three siblings, sister, Henrietta Patterson, and brothers, Jack Sanders Jr. and Spencer Sanders; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was laid to rest on Sept. 23, 2021, at Sunset Memory Gardens.

