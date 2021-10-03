Menu
Phyllis Sanders
ABOUT
West Allis Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Sanders, Phyllis Diane

MADISON - Phyllis Diane Sanders, age 76, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Sept. 18, 2021, surrounded by her family at the University of Madison Hospital. She was born on Jan. 26, 1945, in Decatur, Ill., the daughter of Jack Sanders Sr. and Helen (Johnson) Sanders. Phyllis was the third of four children. She grew up on Madison's south side in the Greenbush neighborhood. Phyllis often recalled her fond memories of being a Girl Scout. Phyllis graduated from Central High School in 1963. She later attended Madison Area Technical College, receiving an associate degree in 1971 as a dental assistant. She would transition to a dental lab technician, which she found to be more rewarding and peaceful.

A Cub Scout Den Mother, Phyllis appreciated leading Scouting activities and field trips. A lifelong crafter, Phyllis enjoyed making, sharing, and teaching various mediums throughout the years. She was the owner of Fhyllis Faces Ceramic Shop and was forever present at local craft fairs.

Phyllis enjoyed volunteering at different community charities and events. Additionally, she participated in annual trips as part of a dental team into Native American Reservations, something she described as the highlight of serving others.

Phyllis loved to sing and dance, lighting up a room with soft laughter and an infectious smile. Phyllis was an outgoing person who loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed road trips throughout Wisconsin after retirement.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Sanders Sr.; her mother, Helen; and her son, Wesley Hall. Surviving Phyllis are her five children, Rene Hall, Carmen Evanco, Theresa Hall, Elliot Franklin (Jenny), and Darryl Franklin Jr. (Tricia); her three siblings, sister, Henrietta Patterson, and brothers, Jack Sanders Jr. and Spencer Sanders; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was laid to rest on Sept. 23, 2021, at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Cress Center
6021 University Ave, Madison, WI
Sep
23
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Cress Center
6021 University Ave, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
We knew Phyllis through her ceramic business, as she would supply us with faces for our art & craft business. We remained friends over the years, and always enjoyed catching up with news about each others families. She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Jack & Andrea Sutherland
Friend
October 7, 2021
My deepest sympathies to family and friends. I knew Phyllis for many years. I enjoyed our many conversations over the years. I still have one of the faces Phyllis made for my daughter. A lovely lady.
Pat Farrell
October 4, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences to the family. Phyllis truly was a woman that had brilliance and such a way of connecting with people! We will always keep her in fond memory. Her family meant so very much to her. May she be surrounded in the arms of
Nanette RASMUSSEN
Work
October 3, 2021
Phyllis and her family was our neighbors during the 70's and 80's. Phyllis was always very nice to me and always a had a smile on her face. I happen to see her at a craft this last spring. We talked and reminisced. She will be missed.
Steven Johnston
September 23, 2021
Phyllis was was a very private person but when ever we got together she always shared how proud she was of her family. Phyllis was an good artist. The last time I saw her she shared some beautiful ceramic art pieces that she made with me.
Mary Handrow
September 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of Phyllis passing. I had not known her long but she was very kind, her knowledge of plants was of great help to me. Again very sorry. I'll be thinking of her family and will keep them in prayer through this difficult time.
Dennis Felton
September 22, 2021
