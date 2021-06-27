Thomas, Phyllis Jean

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. /SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Phyllis J. Thomas, age 92, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was born on Nov. 4, 1928, in Libertyville, Ill., the daughter of David Clellan and Emma Lilly (Clift) Covert. She graduated from Libertyville High School and attended Lake Forrest College in Lake Forrest, Ill.

On Dec. 21, 1952, Phyllis married Gordon Charles Thomas. Much of her life was devoted to raising two kids, caring for her husband, a dog and way too many cats, 32 horses and more vegetables than the freezer would hold. Who had time for "hobbies?"

Phyllis was much more than a homemaker, she was a home-steader! She taught us all how to live off the land, how to appreciate where your breakfast comes from. She was always upbeat and in good humor, always willing to help others in need. Whether it was a neighbor in need, or a family that hit hard times, she was always there to help. She was employed at the phone company, and then as a dental hygienist. She volunteered most of her life for church and social causes, including delivery of Meals on Wheels for many years.

Her husband, Gordon, was a school teacher, and a pretty darn good one as many a student or parent had shared. But when it came to rearing kids, planting gardens and raising food and animals, it was Phyllis who was the teacher. Born and raised on a farm just down the same road where she made her homestead, she was all too familiar with "chores" and duties it took to accomplish a working home and farm. She had a small business delivering fresh chicken eggs, as well fresh cream from their cow. She was known as "the egg lady" for some time.

When Phyllis had the opportunity to do something for herself, she took a course in floral arrangement. IF there was a hobby, the thing you do for love, it would be flowers. Raising them, learning new species and tricks for clever arrangements delighted her. She is most remembered for her sense of humor, her love of flowers and a strong sense of service to others.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Eric; daughter, Tina; sister, Marilyn; grandchildren, Kelly, Christopher, Kelsey and Katie; and great-grandkids, Kodiak, Skylah, Lilli, Lucy and Sammy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon C. Thomas, in April 2009; brother, Robert "Bob" Covert; and sister, Colleen "Pinky" McIntire.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, Wis. from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Meals on Wheels America (www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org), feeding seniors across the nation in almost every town in America. This was a cause near and dear to Phyllis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

"A flower must die to produce its seed and to everything there is a season."

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI

(608) 221-5420