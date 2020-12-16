Outerbridge, Quincey Charles Erskine

MADISON - Quincey Charles Erskine Outerbridge, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, after a long illness of dementia and Alzheimer's. He came to the U.S. from Bermuda in 1958 to complete his education at American Schools in Los Angeles, Calif., in electronics.

In 1959, Quincey married Shirley Harris, also of Bermuda, in California, and joined International Business Machines in 1960. He retired in 1994 from IBM as a field manager to pursue his love of travel, photography, fishing, and camping in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Quincey leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Shirley; daughter, Paamela Anne; granddaughter, Quinley Marie; and his many nieces and nephews in Bermuda and New York.

His outgoing, joyous attitude will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimer's Association Madison is appreciated.

A private service will be held at Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. An internment will follow at Verona Cemetery.

