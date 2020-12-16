Menu
Quincey Outerbridge
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
2950 Chapel Valley Rd
Fitchburg, WI

Outerbridge, Quincey Charles Erskine

MADISON - Quincey Charles Erskine Outerbridge, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, after a long illness of dementia and Alzheimer's. He came to the U.S. from Bermuda in 1958 to complete his education at American Schools in Los Angeles, Calif., in electronics.

In 1959, Quincey married Shirley Harris, also of Bermuda, in California, and joined International Business Machines in 1960. He retired in 1994 from IBM as a field manager to pursue his love of travel, photography, fishing, and camping in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Quincey leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Shirley; daughter, Paamela Anne; granddaughter, Quinley Marie; and his many nieces and nephews in Bermuda and New York.

His outgoing, joyous attitude will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimer's Association Madison is appreciated.

A private service will be held at Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. An internment will follow at Verona Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I thought the world of Quincey. The most compassionate Field Manager I ever had. I'm deeply saddened by his passing and offer his family my sympathy.
Peter Collins
December 28, 2020
I am deeply saddened by Quincey's passing and his family have my enduring sympathies. Quincey was a best friend and colleague who was a shinning light to all who met him. We spent many good times together, both at the IBM office as well as many outdoor trips which I and others will never forget. His love of photography was renowned for its beauty of nature pictures, several of which I still cherish. My family and all his friends, and most especially myself will miss him. God Speed Quincey, heaven has welcomed you home.
Dennis Blaszczynski & Family
December 22, 2020
Elaine and I send our sympathies to Shirley and the family. We often recall our trip to Door county. Quincey was a good friend. I will forever remember the good times we shared.
Jim and Elaine Perez
December 18, 2020
I remember Quincey from our days together in Madison at IBM. He was such a great, fun, positive person to work with and to go have Pizza with after work during my years there in the 1977-1980 timeframe! Rest in peace Quincey.
John Leffler
December 16, 2020
