Wagner, R. Richard "Dick"

MADISON - R. Richard "Dick" Wagner passed away on Dec. 13, 2021. The funeral service, scheduled to take place at Holy Wisdom Monastery on Saturday, Jan. 8, has been postponed. It will be rescheduled later when it is safer to gather and celebrate his incredible legacy to our community. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

