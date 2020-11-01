Aaroen, Rachel Harriet

MCFARLAND - Rachel Harriet Aaroen (formerly Julson), age 89, of McFarland, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. She was born on Nov. 29, 1930, in Waunakee, Wis., the daughter of Wayne and Anna (Adler) Bacon.

Rachel is survived by her two daughters, Deborah (Wes) Waite of McFarland, Wis., and Karen (Dave) Pilliod of Gainesville, Ga.; four grandchildren, Mindy (Joseph Munski) Waite, Stacey (Eric) Sykes, Kristin (Chad) Paulson and Thomas (Cate) Pilliod; her great-granddaughter, Elena Sykes; and her great-grandson due in January.

A memorial event to celebrate Rachel's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethel Lutheran Media Ministry, 312 W. Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703 or to the Monona Senior Center, 1011 Nichols Road, Monona, WI 53716. Online condolences can be shared at www.gundersonfh.com.

