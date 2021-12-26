Bauer, Rachel Elizabeth

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. - It has pleased almighty God to receive unto Himself the soul of Rachel Elizabeth Bauer. Rachel entered her eternal home in heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the age of 53. She was born to Bob and Ruthann Mickelson on Feb. 6, 1968, in Madison, Wis. She was baptized by her grandfather into Christ on Feb. 18, 1968, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Our Saviour. She was confirmed into the Lutheran faith at Eastside Lutheran Church in 1982.

She graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, Wis., in 1986. At Lakeside, she excelled in music and sports – drum major, piano, flute, volleyball, softball, basketball. She attended college at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and graduated in 1990 with a degree in secondary education. At UW-M, she was a four-year starter on the women's basketball team. She still ranks among the school's all-time leaders in scoring and rebounding.

Rachel was united in marriage to Andrew Bauer on June 23, 1990, at Eastside Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis. The Bauers were blessed with three children: Lydia (1991), Audrey (1992), and Jeremiah (1995).

In 1995, the Bauers moved from Holmen, Wis., to Buffalo Grove, Ill., so Andy could serve as the pastor at New Life Lutheran Church. The Bauers moved to Lake Zurich, Ill., five years later and have resided there for the last 20 years. Rachel passed on her athleticism to her children and thoroughly enjoyed watching them participate in sports at both the high school and collegiate levels.

Rachel shared her love of basketball by serving as a coach in several positions, most significantly as the girl's Varsity Head Coach at Wheeling High School for several years. She also worked as a receptionist at Associated Dental in Long Grove, Ill. Above all, she served alongside her husband in the ministry at New Life Lutheran Church and Tree of Life Lutheran Preschool. She took great joy in her work as the church secretary, organist, preschool director, ladies' group leader, and music director. She found immense fulfillment in carrying out the Lord's work while also supporting her husband.

Rachel was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 1999. Over time, MS slowly took away her ability to do the many activities she so dearly loved, including her ability to walk. Despite the growing list of things she could no longer do – compounded by the effects of a stroke she suffered in June 2020 – she always carried herself with dignity and grace.

She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Andrew Bauer. Also surviving her are her children, Lydia Turner (Daniel), Audrey Talbot (Luke), and Jeremiah Bauer (Vanesa); her grandchildren, Caleb and Noelle Turner; her parents, Bob and Ruthann Mickelson; and her brother, Seth Mickelson (Lisa). She was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Stiger.

There will be a visitation at DAVENPORT FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Lake Zurich from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Davenport is located at 941 S. Old Rand in Lake Zurich.

A Christian funeral service for Rachel will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at NEW LIFE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, located at 910 S. Old Rand Road in Lake Zurich. The Rev. Thomas Schultz will officiate. A short visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m.

Following the service, a committal will take place at Fairfield Cemetery, located at 24375 N. Quentin Road, Lake Zurich. A lunch will be held back at church at noon.

Memorials can be given to the "New Life Endowment Fund" or Lakeside Lutheran High School.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at davenportfamily.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home. For more information, call (847) 550-4221.