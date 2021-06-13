Menu
Rachel Smith
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Smith, Rachel O. (Beld)

MADISON - Rachel O. (Beld) Smith, age 98, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at McFarland Villa. She was born on Sept. 18, 1922, in Bloom City, Wis., the daughter of Thomas and Freda (Elliot) Leatherberry. Rachel married George Beld in 1946 in Madison, where they raised their four children. In 1975 Rachel married Frederic Smith. They enjoyed traveling together on road trips across the country.

Rachel waitressed for many years at the Dairy Bar and Country Kitchen, where she made many lifelong friends. She enjoyed reading, needlepoint and playing euchre. She especially loved to visit with her large circle of family and friends. While she could travel, she looked forward to her annual trip to visit her son and family in California.

Rachel is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Denise) Beld; daughter, Janice (Lucas) Piper; daughter-in-law, Peggy Beld; grandchildren, Liana and Giselle Beld, Matt and Christina Beld, and Logan and Megan Piper; great-grandchildren, Diamond and Darius Washington and Kitarus Joyner; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Leatherberry; sisters, Carmen Jones and Shirley Brown; sons, Samuel Thomas Beld and Gary Beld; and husbands, George Beld and Fred Smith.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of McFarland Villa for taking care of Mom in her final years. You all had a special place in her heart. We would also like to thank Dakota and Amy with St. Croix Hospice.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
12:00p.m.
GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE
WI
Jun
19
Service
3:00p.m.
GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE
1150 Park St, WI
