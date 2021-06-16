Zoller, Raili Tellervo "Telle"

AMHERST, Mass. - Raili Tellervo "Telle" Zoller passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021, at Fisher Hospice in Amherst, Mass., after a long and brave battle with dementia. She was 82.

Telle was born Raili Tellervo Hulkko on Jan. 13, 1939, to Saimi Raili Hulkko (mother) and Arvi Kalevi Hulkko (father) in Kemijärvi, Finland. Telle loved Finland dearly but always had a desire to see the world, leaving her home for the first time as a teenager to live with a family in Germany for a year. She later studied at the University of Helsinki and earned a grant to study in Germany- first in Freiburg and later in Munich, where she would meet her future husband, Gerhard "Gerd" Zoller, while pursuing a master's degree in German. Telle and Gerd were married in Tornio, Finland, in January of 1965. She loved to recount the story of their marriage in a small town in northern Finland where a local girl marrying a "foreigner" was a huge event and the church was packed with uninvited guests.

Telle and Gerd lived in Helsinki after they married, where Telle was a teacher and their first two of three children were born. Eager to see the world, they immigrated to the United States in 1968, where a short stay turned into a full life together in Madison, Wis., a city and state they loved dearly. Telle earned a master's degree in library science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW) the same year that her eldest son, Raino, also graduated from the UW. She then worked as a librarian for several years at the University, and as an International Law Librarian at the UW Law School, where she combined her love of languages, helping students, and libraries. She became a lifelong friend to many of the students she worked with, especially the international students, as she was a "mother" away from home for many of them.

In retirement, Telle and Gerd moved to Poynette, Wis., and built a house in the woods (Tapiola), where she volunteered at the local library and worked for land conservation.

Telle always said her happiest times were when her children (and later grandchildren) were small. She was known as "Mummi" (Finnish for Grandma) to her seven grandchildren, and shared with them her love of baking, traveling, gardening and sharing the traditions of her native Finland. She was the kind of grandmother who would get down on her hands and knees to play any make-believe games her grandchildren wanted to play for hours on end. Her cottage in northern Finland became a favorite summer gathering place for her children and grandchildren, and the memories created there will be cherished forever.

Telle had a wicked sense of humor and a belief in the power of kindness and generosity. She lived by the motto, "when in doubt be generous." Even when she was afflicted with dementia, she was always kind to everyone she encountered. She appreciated and cherished the little things- moments with her grandchildren, a cup of coffee and pulla, watching the sunset in Kemijärvi, or a walk in the woods by her home near Poynette. She loved her children and grandchildren for who they were and valued each of their unique characters.

Telle was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Gerhard "Gerd," in 2006. In 2015, Telle relocated to Massachusetts so that her daughter, Satu, and her family could provide more care for her. She suffered from dementia, which progressed rapidly when COVID restrictions prevented her from seeing her family in person for far too long. We will forever be grateful to her precious family of caregivers at the Fisher Hospice in Amherst who filled her final months with love, comfort and respect, and to Rae Cook who provided Telle and her family with consistent loving care, calm and humor in the midst of the storm. Telle's life was too short, and her last years were far too hard. We grieve for the years that were stolen from her, and from all of us.

Telle is survived by her children, Raino (Holly Ponath), Satu (David Sharp), and Panu (Jen); and grandchildren, Taavi and Kaija Zoller, Jari and Niko Zoller and Raili, Alex and Kai Sharp. She is also survived by her brothers, Jouko and Eero Hulkko; and many cousins, nieces and nephews; and was preceded in death by her husband, Gerd; and her sister, Tuula.

To honor Telle please make a donation to your local library, or to the Fisher Hospice in Amherst, Mass.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.