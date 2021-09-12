Bayer, Ralph J.

MIDDLETON - Ralph J. Bayer, 93, of Middleton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Oakwood Village, Madison.

Ralph joined the Oakwood community as a resident of independent living in 2012. He was active with the Oakwood Resident Chorus, not only adding his baritone musical voice but playing the bird whistle during concerts. He enjoyed reading poetry selections during concerts and for numerous other events. Ralph volunteered at the Oakwood Pharmacy and the Oakwood Grocery Store. He also was a volunteer member of the Life Enrichment Committee and an avid participant in scheduled outings, exercise programs, group events and programs.

Ralph retired as Senior Manager, Vendor Quality Systems, Western Division, Oscar Mayer Foods Corporation, where he worked for 37 years. His career was focused on product quality assurance. His responsibilities included training, as well as implementing and ensuring compliance with Oscar Mayer quality standards in production facilities, including suppliers and co-packers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Katherine (Motz) Bayer of Milwaukee; a brother, Leonard Bayer; and three sisters, Leona Bayer of Milwaukee, Eleanor Crouse of Milwaukee, and Lucille Heike of West Allis. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Catherine (Hanley) of Middleton; and by his son-in-law, Thomas Cheng of Edina, Minn.

Surviving are the couple's five daughters: Mary Bayer Doidge (Jon), Des Moines, Iowa; Monica Bayer Heaton (Gary), Havelock, N.C.; Martha Bayer, Sunset Beach, N.C.; Susan Bayer Van Steen (Scott), Colgate, Wis.; and Jeanne Bayer, Eden Prairie, Minn. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Kimberly Grove, Madison, Wis.; Vanessa (Corey) White, Sauk City, Wis.; David Cheng, New York, N.Y.; Katie Cheng, Washington, D.C.; Michael Cheng, Napa, Calif.; Erica (Pavlos) Van Steen, Washington, D.C.; Margeaux (Dirk) Ljungberg, Juneau, Alaska; Meredith (Adam) Bruhn, Havelock, N.C.; and Andrew Heaton, Havelock, N.C. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life memorial will be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in the Resurrection Chapel at OAKWOOD VILLAGE, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, followed by a reception until 5 p.m. in the Westmoreland-Nakoma Room. Masks required by the facility.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralph's memory to Oakwood Foundation, 6209 Mineral Point Road, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53705 (https://www.oakwoodfoundationinc.org) or to Agrace HospiceCare Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 (https://www.agrace.org/donate).

