Boegel, Ralph William "Bud," Jr.

JANESVILLE - Ralph William "Bud" Boegel, Jr., 89, died at home on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, with his loving wife, Darlene, by his side.

Ralph was born July 24, 1931, in Perry, Iowa, to Ralph William Boegel Sr. and Geraldine (Schneider) Boegel. Ralph graduated Richland Center High School in 1949, where he played basketball and football and maintained a love of sports throughout his lifetime. He went on to the University of Wisconsin and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration.

On April 19, 1952, Ralph married his high school sweetheart, Darlene J. Lewis. They celebrated their 68th anniversary this past April. Ralph and Darlene made their homes in Janesville, Stevens Point, Rice Lake and Madison until retiring to Venice, Fla. Throughout the years they enjoyed golfing, boating, canoeing and many great memories made with their good friends. He kept in touch with his relatives in Iowa and enjoyed their get-togethers.

His career was in the insurance industry beginning with Hardware Mutual and Sentry Insurance. He then went to work for Cuna Mutual Insurance Group in Madison on Nov. 1, 1969, until he retired June 1, 1991. Ralph was a member of the Masonic Lodge and earned the Degree of Master Mason. He was also a Shriner and volunteered his services helping others.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene of Janesville; daughter, Jackie (Bill) Boynton of Maine; son, David of Maine; daughter, Lisa (Dan) Brandl of Clinton; his grandchildren, Mia Boynton, Claire (John) Shannon, Wolfie Boegel, Nathan Boegel, Kyle (Beth) Brandl, Jordan Brandl and Ashley (Clay) McCullough; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Kori, Raelynn, Loretta and Dolly; many extended family members and friends.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; brother and his wife, Bruce and Polly Boegel; and brother-in-law and his wife, Ron and Marlene Lewis.

The Boegel family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of Agrace Hospice for all of their care and loving kindness they shared with Ralph and his family.

A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to leave online condolences at www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.