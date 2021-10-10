Swoboda, Ralph S.

DUBLIN, Ireland - On Sept. 13, 2021, a beautiful fall day in Dublin, Ireland, our Lord called home a wonderful father and loving husband, Ralph Sande Swoboda, to be with him. Ralph was born on Oct. 4, 1948, to Ralph F. Swoboda and Sara E. (Sande) Swoboda in Neenah, Wis.

Ralph was an honors graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School and served as a law clerk for a member of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He was the editor of the Wisconsin Law Review and a member of the Order of the Coif.

Ralph understood the great benefits of credit unions and spent the next 47 years working to advance the credit union movement throughout the world. He held many high level positions, including President and CEO of CUNA, CUNA Service Group and CEO of US Central Credit Union; Chairman of the Management Committee of the Association of British Credit Unions and Senior Vice President for CUNA Mutual International. Additionally he was a founding member of the Filene Research Institute. He led major projects in China, Australia, Poland and Ireland.

For the past eight years, Ralph was a co-founder and the managing director of CUFA, a Dublin based financial analytics software company that works with credit unions and other mutual financial organizations. Over these eight years he found himself to be an Irishman at heart with all his Irish friends and coworkers. In 2016 Ralph co-founded and served as chairman for the Centre for Community Finance Europe, an organization dedicated to independent research and education.

Ralph dedicated his work life to promoting credit unions, but his personal life was just as fulfilling. As a young man he was an Eagle Scout, which led into his love of the outdoors, canoeing and camping. He was a licensed pilot who loved flying and all things to do with airplanes. He had a large, detailed HO model railroad that he built from scratch with all the landscape and cities and buildings. His other love was astronomy, and there was always a telescope handy to look up at the stars and constellations at night. Ralph was an avid reader of all things, but especially U.S. and world history. He loved telling stories and sharing a laugh with friends, family and even strangers.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Sheryl; and his children, Steven (Tami), Katy (Brian), and David (Jessica). He has a brother, David (Eileen), along with his niece, Sara, and nephew, Ian. His grandchildren, Kylee, Cole, Leigh, Henry, Lydia, Caleb and William, will miss him dearly. Ralph was a gentleman and a man of great character who lived life to the fullest; he was truly loved and will be greatly missed.