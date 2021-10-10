Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ralph Swoboda
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Swoboda, Ralph S.

DUBLIN, Ireland - On Sept. 13, 2021, a beautiful fall day in Dublin, Ireland, our Lord called home a wonderful father and loving husband, Ralph Sande Swoboda, to be with him. Ralph was born on Oct. 4, 1948, to Ralph F. Swoboda and Sara E. (Sande) Swoboda in Neenah, Wis.

Ralph was an honors graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School and served as a law clerk for a member of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He was the editor of the Wisconsin Law Review and a member of the Order of the Coif.

Ralph understood the great benefits of credit unions and spent the next 47 years working to advance the credit union movement throughout the world. He held many high level positions, including President and CEO of CUNA, CUNA Service Group and CEO of US Central Credit Union; Chairman of the Management Committee of the Association of British Credit Unions and Senior Vice President for CUNA Mutual International. Additionally he was a founding member of the Filene Research Institute. He led major projects in China, Australia, Poland and Ireland.

For the past eight years, Ralph was a co-founder and the managing director of CUFA, a Dublin based financial analytics software company that works with credit unions and other mutual financial organizations. Over these eight years he found himself to be an Irishman at heart with all his Irish friends and coworkers. In 2016 Ralph co-founded and served as chairman for the Centre for Community Finance Europe, an organization dedicated to independent research and education.

Ralph dedicated his work life to promoting credit unions, but his personal life was just as fulfilling. As a young man he was an Eagle Scout, which led into his love of the outdoors, canoeing and camping. He was a licensed pilot who loved flying and all things to do with airplanes. He had a large, detailed HO model railroad that he built from scratch with all the landscape and cities and buildings. His other love was astronomy, and there was always a telescope handy to look up at the stars and constellations at night. Ralph was an avid reader of all things, but especially U.S. and world history. He loved telling stories and sharing a laugh with friends, family and even strangers.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Sheryl; and his children, Steven (Tami), Katy (Brian), and David (Jessica). He has a brother, David (Eileen), along with his niece, Sara, and nephew, Ian. His grandchildren, Kylee, Cole, Leigh, Henry, Lydia, Caleb and William, will miss him dearly. Ralph was a gentleman and a man of great character who lived life to the fullest; he was truly loved and will be greatly missed.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I have been a friend of Eileen and Dave since our Katonah days and met Ralph on his journeys to visit his family in Katonah. He was a nice man and was my hero when he drove me home one night during a bad snow storm ! (I was scared to drive.) I was so sorry to hear of his passing. My heart goes out to all the family and please know I will keep you all in my prayers. Cindy xx
Cindy Bruce
October 14, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Ralph. I went to Menasha High School with him. The last time I saw Ralph was at our 50th high school reunion, and he seemed to be so full of life. I hope you find comfort and support from your family and friends during this difficult time. Chris Calhoun
Christine Calhoun
October 12, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Ralph. I went to Menasha High School with Ralph. The last time I saw Ralph was at our 50th high school reunion, and he was so full of life. I hope you will find comfort from your family and friends during this difficult time. In loving memory of a wonderful person, Chris Calhoun
Chris Calhoun
School
October 12, 2021
I was fortunate to know Ralph beginning in junior high school. Share many classes and activities with him such as debate, high school newspaper, athletics where he was one of the trainers and I was occasionally in need of his services. We had hoped and he had hoped to return to Menasha this past August for our 55th high school class reunion, but other activities kept him in Dublin. Ralph, may you rest in peace.
Patrick Conway
School
October 11, 2021
We went to church with the Swoboda's in Madison and I loved babysitting K & D. I have nothing but fond memories of Mr. Swoboda. My condolences to the family.
Sue Grady-Morris
Other
October 11, 2021
I worked with and for Ralph Swoboda during his entire tenure with CUNA. He first showed up at a committee meeting to review some six or seven state lawsuits brought by bankers to stop credit unions from having checking accounts. He wound up his review by saying, "I'm confident we'll win each and every case." I thought, "What a brash young man." But history proves him right. Credit unions were lucky to have him.
Eugene H Johnson
October 10, 2021
I knew Ralph originally from fourth grade at Butte des Morts Elementary through high school and was fortunate to reconnect with him at our 50 year class reunion. Memories of "science club" with Nancy Jayne and middle school friends, debate, and football where Ralph found time to work as one of the team's managers. God's speed!
Robert Pawelkiewicz
Friend
October 10, 2021
It is with great sadness that I learn of Ralph's passing. I knew him when he was the CEO of CUNA. In fact, we were able to hold our wedding reception at the Madison club because of his membership and he was gracious to give the invocation at our dinner. He was a good friend. An excellent manager. Extremely smart. A kind person. I am not surprised that he ended up in Ireland, which is one of our favorite places as well. I can picture him together with my husband, Hank, who passed away 10 months ago. I want to extend my condolences to his entire family and to the credit union movement in Ireland. He is now at peace with our Lord.
Cindy Amble Lukas
October 10, 2021
A kind and gentle giant. Rest In Peace Ralph. You are truly missed.
JOELLYN QUINN
Work
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results