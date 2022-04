Ramona Leona Dockter

Dec. 4, 1928 - March 31, 2022

MADISON - Ramona and LeRoy and four kids came to Madison in 1970.

Ramona passed 03/31/2022 following the 2016 passing of her husband.

Her life as a mother at home led to lots of sewing and crafts, magical green thumb with gardens and plants. Her last years were hard as dementia set in....we miss her.

Ramona's final resting is west Sunset Memorial Gardens.