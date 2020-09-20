Johnson, Ramona

MADISON - Ramona Johnson, age 90, passed away peacefully at Oakwood Village on her beloved east side of Madison, on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Ramona was born on Feb. 26, 1930, and grew up on various farms in the Dane County area, which instilled in her a devotion to the land, hard work, and personal responsibility, which enabled her to be the first person in her family to graduate from college.

After graduating from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, she taught history and English in Cassville and Gillette, Wis. Ramona married the late Rodney Johnson in 1955, in Portage, Wis. They loved living together in the Johnson family home on Milwaukee Street for 48 years. She remained there until her move to Oakwood.

Ramona earned her master's degree in Library Science in 1967 and worked as the head librarian at Madison East High School. She was blessed to continue deep friendships with her coworkers throughout her 35 years of retirement.

Ramona thoroughly enjoyed traveling every summer with Rodney and their two children to 40 states, Canada, Mexico, Bahamas and 12 countries in Europe. She continued to enjoy her trips with Rodney to many European countries, a Kenyan safari and a trip above the Arctic Circle in the winter.

Ramona was the strength on which her family depended and was proud of her Viking Norwegian roots, which allowed her to be an amazing role model as a cancer survivor over a 34-year period of time during which cancer recurred five times. She was a joyous optimist and an avid reader, ordering cartons of books at a time and reading three newspapers a day.

Ramona was blessed to have nine special years at Oakwood Village where she made so many special friends. She cherished all her neighbors and friends who made her last years so warm and cheerful. Ramona will be greatly missed for her devotion to her family, her kind heart, astonishing sense of humor and her generous spirit. Her wise and gentle spirit will remain in each of us as we await our glorious reunion with her.

Ramona is survived by her daughter, Dawn Bobo of Oak Creek (late son-in-law, Craig, late granddaughter, Karla) and great-granddaughter, Lauren Schwartz of Cudahy; Lauren's father, William Schwartz of Cudahy; son, Dewey Johnson (Nina Bellanti Johnson) of Beaver Dam; and grandchildren, Hunter Johnson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Teal Johnson of Syracuse, N.Y., and Keyan Bellanti of Fond du Lac, Wis.

A private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

