Randall Endres
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

Endres, Randall "Randy"

EDGERTON/ASHTON - Randall "Randy" Endres, 51, of Edgerton/Ashton, died on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home in Edgerton. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 5, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee, WI. A private burial will follow the visitation, at St. Peter's cemetery in Ashton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be designated at a later date.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dawn and Jim Alder
March 3, 2021
