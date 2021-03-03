Endres, Randall "Randy"

EDGERTON/ASHTON - Randall "Randy" Endres, 51, of Edgerton/Ashton, died on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home in Edgerton. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 5, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee, WI. A private burial will follow the visitation, at St. Peter's cemetery in Ashton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be designated at a later date.

