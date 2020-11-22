Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Randall Gammeter
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020

Gammeter, Randall C. "Ra" "Randy"

VERONA - Randall C. "Ra" "Randy" Gammeter, age 66, of Fitchburg, passed away of a heart attack after a long series of illnesses, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on June 4, 1954, the son of Norris and Joan (Walsh) Gammeter.

Randy graduated from Verona High School in 1970. He married Marian "Nicki" Nicholson on Sept. 19, 2008, in Madison. Randy enjoyed watching Packers and Badgers football. He was a hardworking man who had various jobs, and his favorite was welding.

Randy is survived by his wife, Nicki; son, Jason Gammeter; father, Norris (Lucy); siblings, Jim (Kathleen) Gammeter, Vickie (Marty) Hruska and Julie (Paul) Niesen; sister-in-law, Jean Hoffmann; brother-in-law, Don Nicholson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan; and his beloved four-legged canine companion, Packer.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.