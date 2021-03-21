Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randall Laufenberg
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Laufenberg, Randall Joseph "Randy"

MOUNT HOREB - A kind, gentle spirit who loved the land was taken from us on Thursday, March 18, 2021, when Randall Joseph Laufenberg passed away at UW Hospital due to an unexpected health condition. Randy was born to Kenneth and Rose Laufenberg on Dec. 11, 1962, in Madison, Wis. He farmed with his father and brothers in the area, and married Pamela S. Radtke on Sept. 17, 1988. For many years he worked with Wisconsin Landscaping as a landscape designer and installer.

Sharing in the grief of loss are Randy's loving wife, Pam; his children, Nikki (Dan), Brandon (Mackenzie) and Alexander; eight siblings: brothers, Steve, Jim, Mike and Greg, and sisters, Connie, Donna, Deb and Chris; and a host of family, friends, neighbors and colleagues. It was said of Randy, "He was a legend around here. A legend in his own time."

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. A memorial service will be held privately for family on March 25, 2021. Burial will be at ST. IGNATIUS CALVARY CEMETERY in Mount Horeb at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. All are invited to attend.

Flowers may be sent to Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb or, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Wisconsin Public Radio. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, WI
Mar
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
- TDS Tax
March 22, 2021
You are a great friend, and client. I enjoyed our visits . You always had a gentle sweet soul. Thanks for being so kind to me. I know your spirit is still alive so I will message you in a positive way. Love you Pam and family and am here for you if you need anything Your spirit lives on
Suzie Liddicoat
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results