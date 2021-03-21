Laufenberg, Randall Joseph "Randy"

MOUNT HOREB - A kind, gentle spirit who loved the land was taken from us on Thursday, March 18, 2021, when Randall Joseph Laufenberg passed away at UW Hospital due to an unexpected health condition. Randy was born to Kenneth and Rose Laufenberg on Dec. 11, 1962, in Madison, Wis. He farmed with his father and brothers in the area, and married Pamela S. Radtke on Sept. 17, 1988. For many years he worked with Wisconsin Landscaping as a landscape designer and installer.

Sharing in the grief of loss are Randy's loving wife, Pam; his children, Nikki (Dan), Brandon (Mackenzie) and Alexander; eight siblings: brothers, Steve, Jim, Mike and Greg, and sisters, Connie, Donna, Deb and Chris; and a host of family, friends, neighbors and colleagues. It was said of Randy, "He was a legend around here. A legend in his own time."

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. A memorial service will be held privately for family on March 25, 2021. Burial will be at ST. IGNATIUS CALVARY CEMETERY in Mount Horeb at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. All are invited to attend.

Flowers may be sent to Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb or, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Wisconsin Public Radio. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077