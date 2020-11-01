Gerbitz, Randy Howard

OCALA, Fla. - Randy Howard Gerbitz, age 69, of Ocala, Fla., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He was born on Jan. 17, 1951, in Portage, Wis., the son of Howard Merlin Gerbitz and Darlene Lucille Mohr. He married Sandra Kay Smith of Montello, Wis., on May 6, 1972, and they had one child.

Randy enjoyed life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He enjoyed going to many NASCAR races to watch his favorite drivers and to some of the local tracks around Madison and Wisconsin Dells, Wis., to watch his nephew and cousin race. He also enjoyed collecting 1:24 Die Cast NASCAR cars and several racing magazines and newspapers.

Randy is survived by his wife, Sandra (Smith) Gerbitz, Ocala, Fla.; daughter, Candida (Matthew) Davis, D'Iberville, Miss.; two granddaughters, Kristina (Mike) Graham, Biloxi, Miss., and Katherine Davis, Corpus Christi, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Maggie Graham. He is also survived by brothers, Jeffery (Sue) Gerbitz, Carmichael, Calif., and Howard Lee (Lian) Gerbitz, Ocala, Fla.; and sisters, Patti (Real) Pinard, of Yuma, Ariz., Sheila Pavelec, Ocala, Fla., and Sheri (Russ) Manthey, Crossville, Tenn.; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Howard M. Gerbitz; mother, Darlene Lucille Gerbitz; four brothers, the Rev. Larry Gerbitz, Richard Gerbitz, Lorry Gerbitz and infant, Steven Gerbitz; and sister, Linda D. Jones.

Baldwin Brothers of Ocala, Fla., is coordinating arrangements of interment. A celebration of Randy's life and a visitation will be held on Nov. 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a private family ceremony immediately following the visit.